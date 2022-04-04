Australia’s BixeLab accredited by FIDO Alliance for biometric component testing

BixeLab has become Australia’s first independent biometric testing laboratory to be accredited by the FIDO Alliance Biometric Component Certification Program, the lab announced on LinkedIn.

The news comes a year after Canberra-based BixeLab became the first NIST-approved biometrics testing lab in the entire Southern Hemisphere and only the second lab in the world to be accredited with the NIST NVLAP equivalence for biometrics testing by the U.S. institute, joining iBeta. The independent laboratory launched its biometric testing services in February 2021.

The FIDO Alliance Biometric Component Certification Program accredits labs to conduct testing for both biometric recognition performance and Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) resistance of biometric subcomponents.

“Adoption relies on trust, and businesses can only ensure trust through third party independent testing and validation,” comments Dr. Ted Dunstone, CEO of BixeLab.

“Securing FIDO Alliance accreditation is recognition of the rigour and complexity of BixeLab’s ability to conduct assessments for our clients to give them complete peace of mind that they meet globally recognized performance standards.”

The lab is also reporting increased demand for the services of its “future-proofed model of authentication” and is delivering biometric compliance testing services to government agencies and businesses around the world.

Dunstone also founded the Biometrics Insitute, which recently celebrated 20 years of operation. BixeLab also birthed Biometix, which was spun out from the lab in 2020.

