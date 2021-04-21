BixeLab becomes first NIST-approved biometrics testing lab in Southern Hemisphere

BixeLab is now fully accredited to perform independent third-party testing and reporting for biometric systems by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

There are only two labs in the world accredited by NIST for biometrics testing, BixeLab and iBeta. iBeta Biometrics Project Manager Gail Audette discussed the benefits of the certification and what is involved with receiving and maintaining it earlier this year.

The certification allows BixeLab to introduce new capabilities and services to the market, and provide a standardized setting for biometric identity verification and identity software application testing, and compliance testing to laboratory and biometric standards from NIST and ISO/IEC.

BixeLab Managing Director Dr. Ted Dunstone writes in a LinkedIn announcement that the lab will support the accreditation of technologies and services for identity frameworks like Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF) or Singapore’s National Digital Identity (NDI), SingPass. The lab also has capabilities for evaluating other AI systems, according to Dunstone.

The company announced its intention to seek NIST accreditation earlier this year, and in a launch event presented its range of biometrics testing services. Those include performance testing to ISO/IEC 19795 and presentation attack detection (PAD) testing to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard, as well as for OCR accuracy, acquisition devices and biometric mobile apps, and evaluation of all common biometric modalities.

