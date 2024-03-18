FB pixel

New crop of latent fingerprint algorithms set new highs in NIST testing

Idemia scores lowest error rate among 8 recent submissions
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
New crop of latent fingerprint algorithms set new highs in NIST testing
 

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has completed eight evaluations of biometric algorithms for latent fingerprint matching since the start of this year, which set new highs in accuracy and speed.

NIST has tested new submissions from Hisign, Dermalog, ROC, Neurotechnology, Griaule, Idemia, Peking University and Innovatrics since January 24, 2024 for its Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT).

Idemia scored the lowest false positive identification rate (FPIR), at just under 8 percent. Hisign was next at 11 percent. ELFT assessments are carried out with the false non-identification rate (FNIR) set at 1 percent. ROC had the fastest mean mated search duration, at 15 seconds, over a hundred times faster than the next-fastest algorithm.

The top rank-1 hit rate was 96.5 percent, from Idemia and Hisign.

Idemia says in an announcement that its result is the fourth consecutive time it has achieved the best accuracy and the top speed among the most accurate algorithms.

The algorithm submitted by Idemia is already available in its flagship Multi-Biometric Search Services (MBSS), according to an announcement from Idemia Public Security, the group’s biometric solutions division.

Idemia also scored high marks for fingerprint biometrics accuracy in the PFT III just before the calendar flipped to 2024.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Philippines rejects calls to cancel Dermalog biometrics contract

An attempt by two Members of Congress in the Philippines to pressure the country’s Land Transportation Office into cancelling a…

 

Toddlers to get digital ID in Philippines, Caymans

The Philippines is allowing children four years of age and younger to sign up for the country’s digital ID, the…

 

Nigerian authorities investigate illicit digital ID data sale

Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission is reassuring citizens and stakeholders that their digital identity data is secure, after a private…

 

Trust Stamp joins booming global market for biometric age estimation

Trust Stamp has entered the market for AI-based age estimation software, which is booming globally as regulators catch up with…

 

UK struggles with biometric border crossing software

A UK government immigration database was found to have mixed up biometric and biographical data of more than 76,000 people,…

 

Online-only processing of biometric IDs proposed in Israel

Certain Israel biometric IDs would be updatable online under a proposed law presented to that country’s national legislature this week….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events