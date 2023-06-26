BixeLab NIST certification for biometric testing extended

BixeLab has announced that its accreditation for biometric testing by the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) has been extended by another year.

In a LinkedIn post, BixeLab, which specializes in biometric and identity testing, certification and compliance for technical standards, says its NVLAP certificate of accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is now valid until June 30, 2024.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our of past and present clients for their trust and support,” the company wrote.

“We are committed to providing professional and reliable biometric testing services and look forward to continuing to place a strong emphasis on accuracy and reliability in the future.”

The certificate notes that the accreditation “demonstrates technical competence for a defined scope and the operation of a laboratory quality management system.”

NVLAP is a program administered by the United States’ National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). It provides third-party accreditation to testing and calibration laboratories in response to legislative actions or requests from government agencies or private-sector organizations, according to its website.

BixeLab in its latest ID Risk Alerts newsletter highlighted growing concerns related to voice biometrics fraud.

