Fime France gets NIST lab accreditation for biometrics testing

The National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program accreditation (NVLAP Lab Code 600365-0) from NIST will allow the French firm to expand its range of biometric testing and consultancy services for clients developing digital payment options in fintech, banking and mobility.

According to a release, Fime can now verify that its customers’ products meet standards for performance matching accuracy (ISO/IEC 19795) and presentation attack detection (ISO/IEC 30107) in face recognition and fingerprint biometrics, plus other biometric modalities such as voice and palm vein. It reinforces Fime’s conformance with NIST Handbook 150 and ISO/IEC 17025 confirming the competence, impartiality and consistent operation of laboratories.

“The role of biometrics in consumers’ daily lives continues to grow; however, it is crucial that the convenience of these solutions does not come at the expense of security,” says Noël Catherine, vice president of services at Fime. “This is especially important as AI technology continues to evolve and deepfakes become more common. And to achieve widespread adoption, it’s just as important to ensure that biometrics are easy to use and any environmental or demographic bias is minimized.”

Fime has labs in Europe and Asia, where its Taiwan location recently achieved the ability to validate Level 2 compliance for the contactless payment terminals of vendors in Visa’s network.

