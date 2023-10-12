Fime Asia expands Visa accreditation for contactless payment terminal testing

Fime Asia in Taiwan can now validate Level 2 compliance for the contactless payment terminals of vendors in Visa’s network, after the French company received an accreditation from the payment cards giant.

For Level 2 transactions, businesses collect and process additional data for each transaction from the buyer. Elements such as the customer code, tax amount and tax identification are collected and processed along with Level 1 data such as credit card number and expiration, billing address and zip code.

The accreditation allowing Fime Asia to validate Level 2 compliance for Visa’s contactless terminals is the latest plaudit for the Taipei branch of the France-based firm, which provides comprehensive Level 1, Level 2, Level 3 and biometric testing for payment cards, devices and acceptance terminals across the majority of international and domestic payment schemes.

According to an announcement, the accreditation means that Fime Asia is now positioned to meet all the payments compliance needs within the APAC market. The company says the extension will enable Fime’s customers to ensure testing for their products while spending less time and money.

“We are simplifying and speeding up certification for the APAC market, giving payments industry players the means to create trusted new ways to pay,” says Noël Catherine, vice president of services at Fime.

Fime says the latest accreditation from Visa adds to its two decades of experience offering a wide range of lab and testing services in Asia.

In October last year, Fime announced an update to its biometric card personalization validation (CPV) tool, PersevalPro Issuer, which came with additional personalization, biometric, cryptographic and security features.

Article Topics

APAC | certification | Fime | payments | Visa