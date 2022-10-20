Fime updates biometric card personalization testing tool

Fime has updated its biometric card personalization validation (CPV) tool PersevalPro Issuer to meet the latest requirements defined by both international and domestic payment schemes.

According to the company website, the solution is designed to fully automate testing and help developers detect, understand and correct errors before submission to the payment networks for CPV.

Further, EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) cards and mobile payment application testers can use PersevalPro to retrieve personalization data and tags and detect parameters that are not in line with scheme specifications. EMVCo published a new specification covering biometric payment cards earlier this month.

“Banks, card manufacturers and personalization bureaus must ensure that cards not only meet payment scheme requirements but also avoid personalization issues that impact user experience,” says Stéphanie El Rhomri, VP of services at Fime.

After the new update, PersevalPro Issuer can now provide developers with additional personalization, biometric, cryptographic and security features.

“PersevalPro Issuer goes beyond ensuring that your product meets the standards defined by the global and local payment schemes. Its Quality Control module helps to build confidence that it will perform as intended,” El Rhomri adds.

Specifically, the tool is now officially qualified against the latest test tool requirements from ATH, CUP, Discover, eftpos, GIE-CB, GIMAC, Interac, JCB, Mastercard, NETS, PayPal, RuPay, Troy and Visa.

“Our customers can leverage our 15 years of expertise and a worldwide team of experts to effectively use PersevalPro Issuer to improve Quality Assurance and streamline the compliance process,” El Rhomri concludes.

The update comes months after Fime worked with Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) to develop a digital infrastructure initiative to aid governments in choosing biometrics and other technologies for their digital identity initiatives.

