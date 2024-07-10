Fingerprint Cards sells $1M in biometric components for FIDO security keys

A FIDO-certified provider of security keys for logical access control has placed a volume purchase order worth more than $1 million in fingerprint sensor modules with Fingerprint Cards, the company has announced.

The unnamed customer is building biometric authentication into its product to enable organizations to avoid the cybersecurity vulnerabilities associated with passwords. Fingerprint Cards identifies the customer only as a global provider of FIDO-certified solutions.

This is becoming a pattern at Fingerprint Cards, which announced a licensing deal for biometric wearables with a “major global company” in May. Both agreements mark progress for Fingerprint Cards as it shifts its business focus from mobile biometrics to other areas like access control.

“We have recently seen a growing demand for biometric logical access solutions, and specifically FIDO certified solutions,” says Fingerprint Cards CRO Hila Meller. “Zero Trust networks put secure identities at the core of their Security controls and drive a need for strong password-less authentication solutions.”

Biometrics technology from Fingerprint Cards was built into a family of FIDO-certified hardware security keys from India-based Ensurity earlier this year.

Article Topics

access control | biometric security key | biometrics | FIDO | fingerprint biometrics | Fingerprint Cards