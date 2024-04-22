FB pixel

Biometric payment cards launching in Bangladesh, approved by Mastercard

Idex supplies MTC, Feitian and Fingerprint Cards win approval
| Chris Burt
Biometric payment cards launching in Bangladesh, approved by Mastercard
 

Idex Biometrics is supplying fingerprint biometric technology for payment cards to Bangladesh-based Mutual Trust Bank, as the biometrics provider expands its reach in Asia.

The cards are based on Idex’ Pay solution.

“These cards are expected to attract new customers and increase card usage among existing customers, bringing financial empowerment to the people of Bangladesh,” says Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO at MTB.

Idex also revealed an agreement to provide biometric payment cards to Bangladesh’s Eastern Bank at the tail end of last year.

CCO Catharina Eklof says Idex is continuing a “strategic focus on growth markets in Asia.”

Other biometrics and payment card providers see the regional growth potential as well.  Mastercard is launching a pair of biometric cards in Turkey, working with Idex, Fingerprint Cards and Thales.

The FT-JCOS BioCARD, made by Feitian with Fingerprint Cards’ second-generation T-Shape biometric sensor, has been approved by Mastercard.

The cards use Feitian’s Java card operating system, and the T-Shape sensor connects directly to the secure element, which at least in the past has been supplied by Infineon.

“This approval reinforces our joint commitment to security in payments and acknowledges global acceptance of the FT-JCOS BioCARD,” comments Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprint Cards.

Fingerprint Cards and Feitian expanded an existing partnership on biometric payment cards in 2022.

