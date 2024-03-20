FB pixel

Mastercards from Thales and FPC, Idex Biometrics launch in Turkey

| Bianca Gonzalez
A pair of banks in Turkey are rolling out biometric payment cards from Mastercard.

Fingerprint Cards and Thales will collaborate to launch biometric payment cards in the country, marking the eleventh biometric payment card rollout globally between the two companies. Also in Turkey, DenizBank is also launching biometric payment cards powered by Idex Pay.

Fingerprint Cards has announced it is rolling out biometric payment cards in Turkey in collaboration with Thales. This will be the eleventh roll out globally for biometric payment cards between the two entities.

The Mastercard-certified contactless biometric payment card integrates with bank infrastructures and POS systems that are already in use without needing to upgrade them. The card has been certified by major EMV payment plans.

The cards will use Fingerprints T2 T-Shape sensor and biometric payment software platform for a customer offering from Garanti BBVA, one of Turkey’s largest private banks that will offer the Bonus Platinum Biometric Card.

Garanti hinted at the upcoming release of biometric payment cards in February.

“As we continue to lower market barriers, and consumers make their preferences clear, interest from banks continues to grow,” says Fingerprint Cards CEO Adam Philpott. “Banks that seize the opportunity can leapfrog the competition and enhance customer acquisition, brand reputation and fraud reduction,” he continues.

DenizBank launches Idex biometric payment cards in Turkey

In collaboration with Mastercard, international financial services group DenizBank has launched biometric payment cards featuring Idex Pay in Turkey. The cards will use Idex’s biometric sensor and software. Idex cards became fully certified by Mastercard in August, 2023.

“At DenizBank we have invested heavily in secure payment technologies, and we are now pleased to complement this offer with biometric-based identity verification technology with our Mastercard Biometric Card, leveraging the Idex Biometrics solution,” says Ayşenur Hıçkıran, head of retail banking and wealth management group at DenizBank.

“This launch is… a perfect example of DenizBank’s physical and digital banking strategy, with biometric payment cards providing highly secure and frictionless customer experiences, and a success indicator for Idex Pay,” says Idex Biometrics CCO Catharina Eklof.

At the start of 2023, Idex signed a deal to provide biometric payment cards to a Turkish regional bank.

