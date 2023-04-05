Fingerprint Cards surpasses 1M sensor modules shipped for biometric payment cards

Shipments of biometric sensor modules to payment card manufacturers by Fingerprint Cards have surpassed 1 million units, the company has revealed.

The T-Shape FPC1300 series, optimized for biometric payment cards by Fingerprint cards, recently passed the million-units shipped mark. The product line includes the ultra-thin FPC1321 (T1) and FPC1323 (T2) fingerprint sensor modules. The modules are used for access control cards, in addition to payment cards.

Fingerprint Cards CEO Ted Hansson told Biometric Update in late-2022 that the company is ready for biometric payment card volumes to rise, though access control is a higher priority in the short term.

The company’s technology was recently deployed in door locks by Xiaomi, but also in payment cards demonstrated by STMicroelectronics at Trustech 2022 in November and December.

“I believe this is testament to the quality, reliability, and performance of our products, and it demonstrates Fingerprints’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of each market,” comments Michel Roig, president of payment and access at Fingerprint Cards. “Reaching this milestone is also a reflection of the strength of our collaborations with customers and partners throughout the value chain, and it reinforces our position as the leading provider of biometric solutions for payment cards. I am confident in our ability to defend and further strengthen our market position, and look forward to continuing to innovate and develop products that enhance the security and convenience of biometric cards.”

The company says in the announcement that fingerprint authentication is growing quickly among payment cards, and the sensor module milestone the solidification of its position in the market, alongside its leadership in other areas of biometrics.

