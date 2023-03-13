SwitchBot, Precise Biometrics, Betterlife collaborate for improved smart lock technology

Smart locks are becoming increasingly popular as a secure and convenient way to access homes and offices.

To keep up, Precise Biometrics, Betterlife and Switchbot have partnered to integrate the Precise BioMatch fingerprint detection algorithm into the SwitchBot Keypad Touch product to provide users with a more secure identity authentication system. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Door Lock M20 has also integrated Fingerprint Cards’ FPC1523 fingerprint sensor and software stack.

Precise Biometrics has partnered with Betterlife and Switchbot specifically to integrate its Precise BioMatch fingerprint detection algorithm into SwitchBot’s Keypad Touch product. Precise says it will provide a secure and straightforward unlocking solution for customers’ front doors.

The Keypad Touch offers users several smart features, such as biometric fingerprint reading, fast unlocking capabilities that can store up to 100 fingerprints, and a local data storage system. Precise Biometrics says this collaboration will provide SwitchBot customers with secure identity authentication and unlocking convenience.

“The fingerprint authentication is the same type used in the iPhone, boasting an unlocking speed in seconds and an accuracy rate of 98%,” says SwitchBot in a company blog. “The SwitchBot keypad touch adopts financial institution-level AES-128 encryption algorithm to encrypt all processes of storing, uploading and reading fingerprint data.”

SwitchBot says its mission is to bring innovative and easy-to-use smart home products to consumers, while Betterlife manufactures sensors. Founded in 2011, Betterlife entered an agreement with Precise in 2016 to license its algorithm solutions for fingerprint recognition.

“If someone you don’t know tries to unlock with fingerprint authentication many times, the SwitchBot Keypad Touch will automatically lock and disable the authentication function after five failed authentication attempts,” adds Switchbot. “At the same time, alert messages and push notifications will be sent through the app.”

During 2022, Precise Biometrics saw an increase of SEK 7.7 million (roughly US$730,000) in net sales for a total of SEK 91 million ($8.67 million). The growth stems from its expansion into access control biometrics and digital identity markets.

Xiaomi releases smart lock with Fingerprint Cards sensor and software

This latest version of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Door Lock M20 integrates Fingerprint Cards AB‘s FPC1523 fingerprint sensor and a complete biometric software stack developed by the company, running on a third-party MCU. According to Haiyuan Bu, the president of Mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprint Cards, this bundle will make it easier for customers to integrate the smart door lock into their products and is an essential step towards becoming a biometric turnkey solution provider for the door lock market. The company is also developing its own MCU, which Bu says will further optimize system performance and cost structure.

The Xiaomi Smart Door Lock M20 offers features such as fingerprint, password, periodic or one-time password, NFC password and mobile phone Bluetooth unlocking. Private data such as fingerprints and passwords are stored in encrypted storage.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Door Lock M20 was released in February 2023.

According to Straits Research, with an estimated CAGR of 17.5 percent from 2022 to 2030, the global smart lock market is expected to increase from its 2021 value of $1.58 billion up to $6.74 billion by 2030. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to become a popular area for the smart locks market thanks to growing smart city projects in countries such as India and China.

