IN Groupe and Fingerprint Cards partner to scale biometric payment card production

IN Groupe has partnered with Fingerprint Cards through its Smart Packaging Solutions (SPS) brand to support the scale-up of biometric card production.

The partnership is intended to help global card manufacturers build with Fingerprint Cards’ biometric sensors, software and algorithm. The companies say their combined solution will improve reliability, reduce costs and simplify manufacturing processes.

IN Groupe’s SPS already hold a quarter of the world’s dual interface card market outside of China, according to the announcement.

“Fingerprints is proud to work with IN Groupe and their SPS solutions. It is a company that has innovation at the heart of its operations and is a leader in the payment card ecosystem. This partnership will further reinforce Fingerprints’ position as the leading provider of biometric solutions for payment cards,” says Michel Roig, President of Payment and Access at Fingerprint Cards.

“With this partnership with Fingerprints, the world leader in biometrics, we are expanding our offering to provide issuers with an even wider range of solutions to meet the most complex requirements of card issuers,” says Jean-Baptiste Leos, product director for SPS Banking Products at IN Groupe.

IN Groupe and Fingerprint Cards will show off their biometric card technology at Trustech from November 28 to 30.

Fingerprint Cards recently landed its largest-ever deal to supply under-display fingerprint sensors for mobile devices, and the company surpassed 1 million modules shipped for payment cards earlier this year.

