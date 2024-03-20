Fido’s influence expands with new security key and board member

Selected biometric technologies from Gothenburg-based sensor and software provider Fingerprint Cards feature in a new FIDO2 biometric security key from Ensurity, a cybersecurity firm headquartered in Hyderabad.

A press release says Ensurity’s hardware-bound USB or USB-C token passkeys with biometric multi-factor authentication (MFA) incorporate Fingerprint Cards’ latest sensor, software and algorithms for access control. ThinC AUTH FIDO2 and AUTH BioPro (PIV) are based on FIDO Alliance and W3C standards for passwordless authentication and function with the latest version of Windows 10 and numerous FIDO2 enabled web applications.

Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprint Cards, points to biometrics as a key tool in the fight against phishing, man-in-the-middle schemes and stolen credential attacks.

“Hardware-bound passkeys with biometrics create stronger trust than alternative software or hardware in use today, ensuring robust security and a seamless user experience,” Philpott says. “Removing passwords and PINs as the default for online authentication will dramatically close todays’ primary threat vector. Our collaboration with Ensurity will help to move the needle and drive adoption of digital authentication for logical access control.”

Amit Mathur, COO of Ensurity, says his firm is focused on tackling security issues of the highest magnitude. “Passwords pose a significant threat to personal and organizational security,” he says. “By combining Fingerprints’ proven biometric technology with our hardware token, we are addressing the threat that passwords pose, ensuring that authentication powers the digital economy, as opposed to hindering it.”

Fingerprint Cards recently appointed a new chief financial officer.

Duo parent Cisco now in FIDO Alliance

Duo Security has migrated its membership in the FIDO Alliance to Cisco, its parent company since 2018, and strengthened its own long-standing participation in FIDO by joining the association’s board. In a blog post announcing the change, Matthew Miller, technical leader of the passwordless team at Cisco Duo, says that “as the FIDO Alliance shifts its strategy to focus on passkeys adoption guidance, we felt now was the time to leverage our extensive experience as a Relying Party and add our voice to underrepresented passkeys use cases.” Miller will be Cisco’s delegate on the FIDO Alliance Board.

Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CEO of the FIDO Alliance, says Cisco’s membership is a welcome development in a strong relationship. “Cisco has been a longtime and valuable contributor to FIDO Alliance and its authentication specifications first through Duo Security and now formally as Cisco.”

