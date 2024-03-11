New chief execs appointed at Fingerprint Cards, Socure, Proof and Liminal

Fingerprint Cards says Fredrik Hedlund will be its new chief financial officer, effective March 18.

“I am energized to join Fingerprints’ executive leadership team,” Hedlund said in a company statement. He replaces Per Sundqvist.

Fingerprint Cards CEO Adam Philpott said Hedlund’s experience “transforming businesses” would be an important skill. The new CFO has 25 years of experience in corporate finance and operational roles.

Socure, meanwhile, has named a new chief revenue officer. Christian Woodward will be a member of the company’s executive leadership team.

Johnny Ayers, Socure’s CEO, said in a prepared statement that Woodward’s background included AI, anti-money laundering and hypergrowth SaaS. Woodward arrives after a stint as senior vice president and general manager at Chainalysis.

He said he is “thrilled and humbled.”

At the same time, Proof says it has hired Eric Fleishman to “help build the identity layer for the internet.” Fleishman had been chief technology officer at Invitae and chief architect at DocuSign.

Proof credited Fleishman with an “integral” role in the 99.999 percent availability of DocuSign.

“I’m convinced that digital identity is the biggest challenge we are going to face as a society,” he said in a prepared statement. “Identity verification hasn’t kept up with how many things we do on a daily basis that could and should be analyzed.

Liminal has doubled up on appointments.

Company employees Andrew Bowden and Stacy Schulman have been promoted to chief product officer and chief marketing officer, respectively.

Bowden had led a team for 18 months building knowledge pools through proprietary datasets. The team developed Link, a market intelligence platform.

Schulman has already been active in “transforming” Liminal’s marketing strategy and presence, according to the company.

Jennie Berry, President of the company, said of her new executives, “Their vision and direction will be instrumental as we foster the next wave of digital identity” products.

