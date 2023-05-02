First phones with Fingerprint Cards under-display biometrics revealed

Native fingerprint biometrics continue to be a staple feature in most Android smartphones, with Fingerprint Cards reaching implementation in 100 different models since March of last year, and 700 overall. Among the most recent integrations of Fingerprint Cards sensors is the inclusion of the company’s FPC1632 under-display sensor in the Xaiomi Redmi K60, the first phone to utilize Fingerprint Cards’ under-display technology.

The FPC1632 sensor was unveiled last July, and the announcement strongly indicates that Xaiomi is the Asian smartphone manufacturer that placed the volume order for under-display sensors announced at the beginning of the year.

“Our fantastic journey continues, and we are committed to driving growth by delivering secure and convenient identification and authentication, simplifying the everyday lives for our global user base,” comments Haiyuan Bu, Fingerprints’ President of Mobile, PC and Access China.

“Furthermore, we have witnessed accelerated demand for biometrics in smartphones over recent years. To see Fingerprints’ sensors now integrated into 700 different smartphone models is a phenomenal achievement. It’s proof that our products are trusted globally and are paving the way for biometrics’ use across a range of other industries and use cases, improving the ease and security of our daily lives.”

Allied Market Research pegs the mobile biometrics market as a $24.6 billion market in 2021, rising at a 22.5 percent CAGR to $184.8 billion by 2031.

The company also surpassed 1 million biometric sensor modules shipped for biometric payment cards weeks ago.

