Fingerprint Cards joins World Economic Forum community

Nasdaq-listed Fingerprint Cards claims it is the first biometric company to become a member of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) New Champions Community, an organization of mid-sized businesses.

The company aims to use its membership to promote biometric technology, showcasing how it can promote social inclusion, according to an announcement. The New Champions Community is set to have a meeting during the WEF Summer Davos meeting in Tianjin, China from June 27 to 29.

“As a proud member of the WEF New Champions Community program, we want to be recognized as a purpose-driven company that contributes positively to the changes needed to operate in the new digitalized world,” says Charles Burgeat, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Fingerprint Cards. “By joining this Community, we look forward to brainstorming and exchanging ideas with peers, and bring our expertise of the biometrics industry.”

The Swedish biometrics company has recorded a tough first quarter of 2023, recording a loss of 70 million Swedish krona ($6.4 million) on revenue of SEK 117 million ($10.8 million). Despite this, the company has achieved some significant milestones within the past year.

Fingerprint Cards announced this year that it has so far included its fingerprint biometrics in 700 Android smartphone models and shipped 1 million biometric sensor modules for biometric payment cards. Among the most recent integrations of its sensors was with the Xiaomi Redmi K60, the first phone to utilize Fingerprint Cards’ under-display technology.

In May, the firm said it received an order from an unnamed client outside of Asia for modules valued at more than $1 million.

The WEF performs various advocacy activities related to biometrics and digital identity. Yoti joined an affiliated coalition last year.

Article Topics

biometrics | Fingerprint Cards | fingerprint sensors | World Economic Forum