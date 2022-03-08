Yoti joins WEF coalition to advance global digital safety campaign

Yoti says its efforts to make the internet safer through its digital ID and age verification technology continues to gain prominence as the company has been invited to join the World Economic Forum’s Global Coalition for Digital Safety.

In a LinkedIn post, Yoti expressed its pride in joining other coalition members to reduce or eliminate online harms and make the internet safer for all users.

“As a leader in age and identity assurance, we know that no single business, NGO or government can improve digital safety alone. It needs to be a coalition of the willing,” the post notes.

The WEF website describes the Global Coalition for Digital Safety as a public-private platform for global, multi-stakeholder cooperation to develop innovations and advance collaborations that tackle harmful content and conduct online. It seeks to accelerate public-private cooperation to tackle harmful content online and will serve to exchange best practices for new online safety regulation, take coordinated action to reduce the risk of online harms, and drive forward collaboration on programs to enhance digital media literacy

Members of the coalition are drawn mostly from governments, civil society and from the digital safety tech industry.

Yoti has been one of the leading industry voices making a case for a much safer online space. It has also led advocacy for the passage of the Online Safety Bill in the United Kingdom – a comprehensive proposed legislation intended to regulate online content and make the internet much safer especially for those who have not attained legal age.

In January, Yoti highlighted four major recommendations made by lawmakers regarding the bill that was released by the Government in December.

