BixeLab first officially accredited for MOSIP MACP biometric device testing

Advanced compliance certification program underway
| Chris Burt
BixeLab first officially accredited for MOSIP MACP biometric device testing
 

BixeLab has been officially accredited by MOSIP, the Modular Open Source Identity Platform, as the first laboratory qualified to perform biometric device testing under the organization’s Advanced Compliance Program.

The accreditation follows BixeLab’s support for MOSIP’s development of its testing program, and is on top of accreditation by both NIST/NVLAP and the FIDO Alliance.

The Australian lab specializes in independent biometrics and identity technology testing, certification, and compliance assessments. Popular BixeLab services include presentation attack detection (PAD) testing, performance tests, risk audits, support for pilots and PoCs, document fraud testing and compliance evaluations to various certification and accreditation frameworks, according to its marketplace listing for the MOSIP Advanced Compliance Program (MACP).

BixeLab also runs the BixeAcademy training and education program for biometrics and digital identity.

MOSIP previewed its MACP Framework during an online meeting in 2023, and BixeLab has already issued certificates of conformity to Iritech for its IriShield-USB BK212U iris biometrics scanner, and to Thales for its DactyScan84C fingerprint scanner last year. Those certificates each included a disclaimer that they were “the first run of the certification,” and that improvements or additional findings could follow.

Ingenium is in the onboarding process to be the second biometrics laboratory accredited under the program.

The baseline certification that biometrics vendors must achieve for inclusion in the MOSIP Marketplace is based on self-testing, with recent additions from BioEnable, Aratek and Ekemp.

