BixeLab launches online training courses for biometrics professionals

A new training service for professionals in biometrics, digital identity and risk management has been announced by BixeLab.

The new BixeAcademy offers educational resources on “biometric testing, bias, risk, and identity frameworks,” explains Dr. Ted Dunstone, CEO of BixeLab in a video announcement.

Courses are designed by subject matter experts and taught be experienced instructors, BixeLab says, and are provided through a flexible online platform.

BixeAcademy is launching with nine courses in three categories; ‘essentials,’ ‘intermediate,’ and ‘advanced.’ The first category includes courses on ‘biometric fundamentals,’ bias and vulnerabilities. Intermediate courses focus on the Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF), vulnerability evaluation, and performance analysis. The advanced courses cover identity operations training, standardized testing, and red teaming to assess robustness against presentation attacks.

The online course for ‘biometric fundamentals’ is now open for registration, at a cost of $1,000. A free preview of the materials is also available through the BixeAcademy website, and the organization is accepting registrations of interest in the other courses.

BixeLab was launched in mid-2020 by Dunstone, who is also the founder of the Biometrics Institute, and his company Biometix. The laboratory previewed BixeAcademy during a reopening launch event last year.

That event was held on the heels of the introduction of bias testing for biometric liveness detection, developed in collaboration with ID R&D.

Article Topics

bias | Biometix | biometric testing | biometrics | biometrics research | BixeAcademy | BixeLab | digital identity | education | standards