BioEnable announces compliance with MOSIP for biometric enrollment kit

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
A MOSIP compliance certificate has been issued to BioEnable for its Biometric Registration Kit.

This development means that the company will be able to help customers open mobile registration centers any where in the world and extend its reach into new markets where “secure and portable identity registration is essential for government programs, financial services, law enforcement, and healthcare,” an announcement states.

The certification represents BioEnable’s Kit alignment with MOSIP’s modular approach to ID systems, allowing for seamless integration with a wide range of ecosystems and for secure digital IDs without vendor lock-in.

“At BioEnable, we are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our clients with adaptable, high-quality solutions,” said Mahesh Ghatge, CEO and CTO of BioEnable Technologies.

“Our MOSIP-compliant Biometric Registration Kit reflects BioEnable’s commitment to pioneering secure, adaptable identity solutions for clients around the world. This certification highlights our dedication to setting new standards in secure identity registration for critical applications across sectors.”

BioEnable says the key features of its Biometric Registration Kits, which is secure and portable, include a 4-4-2 fingerprint scanner, dual iris scanner, face capture camera and document scanner, rugged IP67-certified case, and an advanced battery management system.

The kit, the company mentions, is designed for “rapid identity capture and verification” and is “protected for deployment in challenging conditions while offering continuous operation throughout the day.”

With the new compliance status, the company believes the kit will produce more results in its variety of use cases which include government programs and voter registration, border control and immigration, financial services such as enhancing digital KYC process, law enforcement and healthcare.

Technology from BioEnable has been used for a MOSIP ID system pilot in Burkina Faso.

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

