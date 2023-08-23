MOSIP implementation pilot with BioEnable biometrics nears successful completion

A pilot implementation of the MOSIP digital identity platform is nearing completion in Burkina Faso using biometric devices and software from BioEnable Technologies.

During the pilot, authorities captured the biometrics of 1,400 registrants, with a success rate of 96 percent, according to the announcement, with 600 more registrations in progress. The team is thus on target to meet the goal of 2,000 successful registrations by the end of August.

BioEnable says the project marks a milestone in Burkina Faso’s journey towards effective digital identity management and inclusive identity services for essential service delivery.

“We are thrilled to have successfully showcased the capabilities of our biometric devices and solutions in implementing MOSIP in Burkina Faso,” says BioEnable CEO Mahesh Ghatge. “This pilot demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge identity solutions that empower governments and citizens alike. We look forward to further collaborations that will enable countries to harness the potential of digital identities for socioeconomic growth.”

The pilot showed MOSIP’s efficient management of registration, de-duplication, and authentication to ensure system accuracy, and the platform’s capabilities for providing access to government services like healthcare, education and social welfare through secure digital identity, the company states. It also demonstrated MOSIP’s commitment to data security and privacy, and potential to operate at national scale.

The MOSIP team is also building up its ecosystem of biometric testing laboratories and a framework for device certification. The open source platform’s ecosystem efforts also extend to work on digital wallets.

MOSIP makes code contribution to OpenWallet Foundation

MOSIP has also contributed of code to the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), its first. The code contribution by MOSIP is intended to spur the development of critical components for the open source software engine of portable and secure digital wallets, according to an announcement from Linux Foundation Europe, which hosts OWF.

MOSIP’s contribution relates to the issuance of verifiable credentials and credential sharing with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), based on the OpenID specification. The components are also a part of MOSIP’s Inji digital wallet.

OWF has also welcomed Google as a premier member.

“Google joining OWF is a huge validation of our vision to bring together global industry and technology players to collaborate on critical open source projects highly aligned with European priorities, and the MOSIP upcoming contribution shows once again the unique power open source has to build on each others achievements, inevitably accelerating the project’s progress towards delivering concrete code-first solutions against those priorities,” says Gabriele Columbro, general manager of Linux Foundation Europe.

Article Topics

Bioenable | biometrics | Burkina Faso | digital identity | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | national ID | OpenWallet Foundation (OWF)