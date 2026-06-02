Morocco moves national ID renewal online as digital identity modernization advances

Morocco has digitized much of its national identity card renewal process, allowing citizens to complete applications, upload supporting documents and pay fees online before attending an enrollment office for biometric capture.

The move is part of a broader effort to modernize Morocco’s digital identity ecosystem, combining upgrades to its biometric national ID system with the rollout of the Mon e-ID mobile application and plans for a national digital wallet.

The new measure, which was announced in May during an event in Rabat, means that anyone wishing to renew their national ID card can pre-fill a form online, upload all supporting documents, and pay stamp fees digitally, according to We Are Tech Africa.

Before the reform, ID card renewals were largely paper-based, sometimes requiring users to visit registration centers multiple times to get served.

An official of the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), Police Commissioner Loubna Kikou, is quoted as explaining that the new measures aim to curb the cost of travel for many citizens who journey long distances to renew their ID. It is also intended to reduce processing time for ID renewal applications especially during moments when officials receive many renewal requests.

Users can visit either the portal of the national police or the identity authority to complete their application process, and can use the same platforms to follow up requests for residency certificates.

During the Rabat event, which was the 7th edition of the DGSN Open Days, officials also spoke about the Mon e-ID mobile application which is already in use, with the aim of making it possible for citizens to carry the digital versions of their national ID cards.

The government, early this year, signed a cooperation framework deal for a digital wallet project which involves the participation of iDakto and ShareID as technology partners.

The online renewal initiative is the latest step in Morocco’s broader identity modernization strategy. Sharing the country’s identity experience recently at the 2016 ID4Africa AGM in Abidjan, the head of the digital ID project at DGSN, Mouhcine Yejjou, described their experience as a pragmatic vision anchored in the country’s institutional realities and the needs of Moroccans.

“From the very beginning, we faced a decisive choice. Technological innovation makes it tempting to make a clean slate and renovate everything from scratch. But Morocco made the bet on continuity. We chose to build an ecosystem on an existing one,” Yejjou said.

The official added that they took advantage of the information systems that have already proven themselves, noting that continuity is not incompatible with modernization.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | digital wallets | government services | Mon e-ID | Morocco | national ID