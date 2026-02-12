iDakto and ShareID to help build Morocco’s new digital wallet super app

The Moroccan government has signed cooperation agreements on building a national digital wallet with public and private partners, including French digital identity firm iDakto and biometric authentication provider ShareID.

The cooperation framework is led by the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform (MTNRA) and sets out a six-month plan to streamline public services processes through its national digital identity and the Idarati X.0 super-app.

The new wallet app will be built on the existing digital government platform Idarati and tested within the next six months, MTNRA announced on Tuesday. Idarati X.0 will go beyond its predecessor, enabling citizens to perform procedures directly on the platform. It will also help reduce duplication, streamline administrative processes and improve digital interactions between citizens and the government, Morocco World News reports.

The platform is linked to the electronic national identity card system developed by iDakto in cooperation with Idemia and the General Directorate of National Security (Direction Générale de la Sûreté Nationale – DGSN).

“iDakto is very proud to contribute to this pioneering project in Morocco,” the company says on its LinkedIn. “The objective set by [MTNRA] Minister Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni is to bring citizens closer to the administration and radically transform the experience of public and private services in Morocco.”

Aside from iDakto and ShareID, signatories of the cooperation framework include the Moroccan Society for Electronic Services, a private-sector partner involved in Morocco’s digital government initiatives, and public bodies such as the National Commission for the Protection of Personal Data (CNDP) and the Digital Development Agency (ADD).

Morocco’s push to introduce its digital ID system across government institutions follows a series of cyberattacks on its National Social Security Fund last year. But it is also a part of a broader Digital Morocco 2030 plan, which seeks to make the country a digital transformation hub in Africa.

The national government services portal currently offers 660 services. The most difficult part of the project has been coordination between all administrations, Minister El Fallah Seghrouchni says in an interview with Rest of World.

“Now we are launching our e-wallet that can be used as a super-app providing these services on mobile,” she says. “The most difficult thing is not technology – it’s how to conduct change.”

