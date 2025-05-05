Morocco boosts digital ID use for govt services with new public sector partnerships

The Moroccan government is firming up cooperation between state institutions to promote the use of digital ID in facilitating the delivery of public services. Recently, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) and the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Administration Reform sealed a deal in this regard, Morocco World News reports.

A statement issued by both partners at the end of the signing ceremony notes that the move aims at facilitating the delivery of public services in line with the Digital Morocco 2023 strategy directed by the country’s leader King Mohamed VI. The DGSN played a major role in the launch of Morocco’s national digital ID.

The partnership is part of efforts by the country to ensure that all government entities can digitize their services and make them easily accessibly using the national biometric digital ID. It also puts in place a legal and organizational blueprint through which these two government institutions will enable identity verification using a trusted third-party service.

Also, the partners say the collaboration will go a long way in fast-tracking the digital evolution of the public sector, improving service accessibility, and resolving persistent concerns from citizens regarding delays and inefficiencies in public service delivery.

This latest partnership is one in a flurry of actions taken by the Moroccan government to advance the objectives of the Digital Morocco 2030 which seeks to make the country a digital transformation hub in Africa.

Apart from digitizing public services through the implementation of a digital government system, the country hopes the strategy will enable it boost its digital economy by increasing foreign export revenue and creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, integrating AI across public and private sector, building vital digital public infrastructure (DPI) and boosting the development of talent, and supporting startups and tech innovation endeavours by 2030.

Overall, Morocco believes the strategy, if well executed, will lead to the creation of around 240,000 jobs in the digital sector, and bring in about 100 billion dirhams (around US$10.7 billion) to the country’s GDP by 2030.

GITEX Africa is one tech event the Moroccan government is using to accelerate its digital transformation push. Last month, during the third edition of the event, the Moroccan government penned several digital project deals, and also shared its strides in digital health with the rest of the continent.

In 2024, Morocco also reported major gains in its digital government implementation efforts.

