Morocco shares experience in digitization of patient journeys

The Minister of Health and Social Protection of Morocco, Amine Tahraoui, has asserted that the digitization of health systems by African governments remains a top priority if countries actually aim at more efficient healthcare delivery and better patient management.

Tahraoui made the call recently during an outing at the GITEX Africa 2025 technology and startup exhibition event, citing his country’s efforts in using digital public infrastructure (DPI) to revolutionize patient management and medical records keeping.

The remarks come as the wind of digital transformation is blowing across the world, and particularly in Africa, where countries are increasingly building DPI to streamline service delivery in several sectors including education, agriculture, finance, and healthcare.

Tahraoui said in Morocco, the government is in full action to digitize the healthcare system and make it easier for patients to consult and access care.

“Under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, we have launched a comprehensive strategic reform of Morocco’s healthcare system. Digital transformation plays a central role among other key levers to improve access to care and system efficiency,” Tehraoui said.

“We currently have several major projects underway, including the digitalization of patient journeys, the implementation of shared electronic medical records, the development of teleconsultation platforms, and the establishment of interoperability frameworks,” he added.

He said these are not isolated initiatives but are major elements of the country’s broader strategy to modernize and streamline its healthcare system and make it more responsive to user demand.

“Across the continent and even the world, we are confronted with longstanding structural challenges which include limited access, human resources, and financing. Yet we are also operating in a rapidly changing environment driven by digital innovation. This change should not merely be a technical upgrade; it should be a fundamental shift in traditional balances between decision-makers and operators, states and territories, and especially healthcare professionals and patients,” Tahraoui opined.

While the government is leading the charge on this digital health revolution, Tahraoui averred that more investments and partnerships are needed, especially from the private sector which has proven to be an indispensable player on the digital transformation chessboard.

“We must invest the necessary resources to move quickly and effectively. For this transformation to succeed, the ministry must strengthen its IT teams and governance frameworks. There is need for enhanced skills and project management capacity that matches the stakes. This means adapting our approach to skills development and establishing robust and agile IT governance structures,” he said, adding that “digital technology doesn’t simply offer solutions; it forces us to rethink the entire framework in which these solutions must operate.”

“Of course, the private sector plays a vital role. We expect active contributions through investment and innovation, along with a firm commitment to ethics, quality, and accessibility.”

“Investing in digital health is not about building platforms. It is about building our institutions’ capacity to collaborate with diverse worlds – technology, research, startups, and users. It is about ensuring that data, analysis, and visualization become everyday management tools,” he stated.

“This requires a new form of regulation that is more flexible, more adaptive, but also more demanding – not to hinder innovation – but to foster trust, ensure safe use, protect patients, and prevent deepening inequalities.”

During the GITEX Africa event, the Moroccan minister, on behalf of the government, signed an MoU with GITEX organisers for the launch of a digital health event that will spotlight Africa’s tech innovation in the health sector. The inaugural edition of the event dubbed “GITEX Future Health Africa/Morocco” will take place from April 21-23, 2026 in Casablanca.

Last year, Morocco received $70 million from the World Bank to digitize its social protection services delivery system, namely by streamlining the identification and authentication procedure for beneficiaries.

South Africa’s digital ID platform to ensure care continuity

In the same light of digitizing healthcare, the South African government says it is working to develop the technology needed to effectively implement its National Health Insurance program designed to speed up universal health coverage.

As part of the program, a government body, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has been helping the government develop a Health Patient Registration System, SA News reports.

During a recent visit to CSIR, President Ramaphosa got a briefing from the body’s Impact Area Manager for e-Government, Matthew Chetty, who showed him the system and explained that it will act like a unified digital ID platform to make sure there is continuity of care.

CSIR is credited with also developing the Electronic Vaccine Data System which proved vital in facilitating vaccination processes during the days of COVID-19. It brough improvements to how patient information within the health network is stored, accessed and shared.

CSIR’s innovative research also includes the development of a software for the biometric identification of corpses, already trialled in some South African health facilities.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | digital identity | GITEX Africa 2025 | healthcare | Morocco | patient identification | South Africa