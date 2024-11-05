CSIR develops contactless fingerprint system for biometric identification of corpses

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a South Africa government-run research and development organization, has come up with a system that makes it possible to simultaneously capture internal and surface fingerprints, rendering the system efficient in capturing fingerprints of lifeless fingers and facilitating the identification of unclaimed bodies. Cases of unclaimed bodies are said to be rife in South Africa.

According to the organization, the contactless system uses “optical coherence tomography”, a non-invasive imaging system that uses light waves to capture micrometre-resolution images. It was calibrated by the CSIR’s Photonics Prototyping Facility.

The laser-based fingerprint capture system was successfully deployed at a Gauteng mortuary for a pilot four years ago and the mortuary personnel were trained on how to use the system, the organisation says. iOL reports that another pilot was also conducted in 2018 at the Bronkhorstspruit FPS health facility for the same system.

The software enables the fingerprints to be captured in a 3D format and represents it in two-dimensional and can be used in databases, together with prints acquired from conventional biometric scanners.

CSIR notes that the system is particularly useful in circumstances where the quality of surface fingerprint is low such as with mutilated corpses or worn skin due to manual labour. In such instances, the internal fingerprint can be alternatively captured.

It is said to be of immense usefulness to the South African Police Service’s forensic operations like in using the local criminal record center database for identification of unidentified victims or perpetrators of crime.

Developers of the system say apart from its efficiency in capturing fingerprints from lifeless fingers, it is also designed with the capability of detecting fingerprint spoofing.

CSIR research teams have over the years been developing biometric identification solutions that meet contemporary needs.

In 2021, CSIR developed a contactless fingerprint biometric software and sought potential implementation partners to trial the system across various sectors in government and the private sector.

It has also conducted research on infant biometrics projects.

Meanwhile, since last year, the Gauteng Department of Health in South Africa has deployed a Digital Fingerprint System donated to it by the Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI), to enable authorities identify abandoned bodies in mortuaries across the province. The software for the system was developed by CSIR.

“Recognizing the immense potential of technology as a powerful tool, we have embarked on this ground-breaking undertaking to revolutionize service delivery in forensic pathology as technology is emerging as a driving force that enables us to integrate processes in service provision,” Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, said at the time.

