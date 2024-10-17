Telpo reveals handheld biometric scanner with fingerprint sensor options

Telpo has introduced a handheld fingerprint biometrics scanner for a variety of mobile identity verification applications.

The new S6 mobile biometric terminal features a 5.5-inch touchscreen, smart card and NFC scanning with anti-tamper protections for digital ID cards, and either a FAP20 or FAP30 fingerprint sensor. Each fingerprint sensor is FBI-certified and has built-in liveness detection, the company says. It can also be used for face biometrics capture, with front and rear cameras.

The terminal includes GPRS, WCDMA LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and has IP65-rated resistance to water and dust. It comes with a 3.8V, 5,000mAh removable battery and supports fast charging.

The Telpo S6 is suited to a wide range of use cases, including voter verification and access control at airports, large events or border crossings, according to the announcement. The terminal’s product sheet also notes mobile attendance checks as a possible application.

Telpo has also launched a pair of palm biometrics payment devices for the retail sector, one in partnership with Qualcomm, earlier this year.

