FB pixel

South Africa airports authority investigating biometrics contract allegations

CIO placed on ‘precautionary suspension’
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Government Services
South Africa airports authority investigating biometrics contract allegations
 

A major airport biometrics contract is in jeopardy after Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) suspended its chief information officer to further investigate the procurement process.

Idemia won the 115-million-rand (approximately US$6.3 million) contract to upgrade the biometric system at South Africa’s biggest airports, along with local Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) partner InfoVerge. A legal dispute between the parties scuttled the partnership, but Idemia told Biometric Update this week that the project is on track.

ACSA confirmed that its August 3 statement that no evidence of irregularities in the procurement had been presented, but said that since then it had found during a preliminary investigation “that there is prima facie evidence of wrongdoing in relation to the biometric and digital identity technology project,” the agency announced in a social media post. This evidence led to a “precautionary suspension” of the CIO.

InfoVerge has taken its complaint to the High Court Gauteng Local Division, asking it to set aside the contract.

“ACSA is currently considering options in relation to the contract for the provision of the ABC project, e-Gates and single token that has been entered into with IDEMIA,” according to the post.

Speaking with Biometric Update on Monday, Idemia VP of Global Corporate Relations Lisa Shoemaker said that the company already has another local partner in place to meet the contract’s BEE requirements.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DIACC releases recommendations on prioritizing verification and authentication

The Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) has published its written submission for the 2025 pre-budget consultations, outlining…

 

Age verification debate rages from New York to Washington

Iain Corby of the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) took the floor in New York at a Philippines-led UN hearing…

 

Ethiopia advances towards biometric passport launch with ICAO engagement

Pre-registration and identity verification for biometric passports with embedded microchips is underway in Ethiopia ahead of a launch next year,…

 

authID.ai signs up 2 integration partners for biometric ATO prevention

authID.ai has formed a reseller partnership with Kaiasoft.com in a bid to extend authID’s biometric capabilities to Kaiasoft.com clients across…

 

Innovatrics and Idemia top latent fingerprint biometric accuracy ranks

Innovatrics is claiming a win in the Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT) program from the National Institute of Standards…

 

Wide access to Kenya’s digital ID database too risky: court petitioners

Organizations challenging the constitutionality of Kenya’s Maisha Namba digital ID in court fear for the safety and security of citizens’…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events