FB pixel

ZA airport delays not caused by Idemia biometrics system

System on track for scheduled November launch
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Features and Interviews
ZA airport delays not caused by Idemia biometrics system
 

Contrary to several media reports, delays in passenger processing at South Africa’s largest airport are not due to problems with the biometric system being installed by Idemia – because the new system is neither due nor live yet.

It is clear that air passengers are experiencing excessive delays, with the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa (Barsa) requesting a meeting with the country’s Home Affairs Minister to discuss the problem, South Africa’s Travel News reports. It has also been confirmed to Biometric Update that Idemia has split with its local partner, InfoVerge, leading to a legal dispute.

However, there is no “newly installed biometric system at border control points across South African airports,” as the publication describes it. IOL is likewise incorrect in stating that the new Biometric Movement Control System (BMCS) went live at two airports in 2022.

Idemia is installing a new biometric system at King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) for Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and South Africa’s Home Office, which is due to go live in “late-2024,” Idemia VP of Global Corporate Relations Lisa Shoemaker tells Biometric Update in an interview. ACSA told Travel News that the system will launch in November.

The installation is currently underway, Shoemaker says, and Idemia expects no delays in the deployment, including from the litigation. Shoemaker declined to comment on the specifics of the dispute with InfoVerge due to the pending litigation.

The company has another local partner already in place to fulfill its Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) obligations under the three-phase contract.

Once the deployment at KSIA is complete, the system is expected to be deployed to OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports.

Shoemaker says Idemia’s biometric passenger processing “tends to create a much-improved customer experience,” citing the results of a similar system deployed at Singapore’s Changi Airport as an example. “The projects that we’re deploying on behalf of our partners tend to be massive improvements in terms of efficiency, throughput and overall customer experience. I would expect that we would see similar feedback from what South Africa is deploying.”

Work on the system’s hardware and software is currently underway, Shoemaker says.

Travel News suggests that an Airlines Association official told it “problems with the new technology have persisted since the project began in 2022.” A few paragraphs later, it notes that Idemia was selected by ACSA in 2023. The publication also quotes a statement from InfoVerge, yet gives no indication that “any issues that may have arisen” would not include the problems recently experienced by travellers.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

World Economic Forum predicts $2 trillion digital economy for ASEAN by 2030

The World Economic Forum (WEF) says data standards, ethical AI and diaspora are the keys to the future digital economy…

 

Singapore’s passport-less immigration clearance using facial and iris recognition

Changi Airport in Singapore has implemented facial and iris recognition to verify travelers’ identities, allowing for passport-less immigration clearance. The…

 

Deepfake detection firms buy, build and buddy-up to combat growing threat

As new deepfake tools become increasingly accessible, there is a growing risk of undermining trust and security. Even cyber hackers…

 

Mastercard patent filing proposes way to secure biometric template enrollment

When a person creates a fingerprint template by pressing their finger against a biometric scanner, the scanner is generally not…

 

CANDY project mints sweet vein biometric dataset

A team of researchers has used a new contactless biometric sensor platform for vascular and surface biometrics, such as both…

 

Kid’s privacy bills passed by US Senate; House path unclear

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed in a decisive 93 to 1 vote two landmark bipartisan bills that represent the first…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events