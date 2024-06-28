FB pixel

Kansas law enforcement upgrades to Idemia ABIS

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Kansas law enforcement upgrades to Idemia ABIS
 

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has completed the upgrade to its state fingerprint database, replacing the outdated Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) with the new Automatic Biometric Identification System (ABIS). In 2021, the state entered into a primary contract with Idemia as the biometric solution provider.

In the KCJIS Newsletter for May 2024, the State of Kansas says that ABIS will eventually include face and iris recognition in addition to fingerprints, palm prints, and latent prints.

“The upgrade to ABIS will aid the criminal justice community in countless ways. This new technology makes the process of identifying individuals and determining if they have a criminal history record much more seamless,” says Tony Mattivi, Director of KBI.

The new biometric system currently houses over two million fingerprint records and more than 590,000 palm prints. The ABIS is seamlessly integrated with national and regional systems, facilitating searches against the FBI Next Generation Identification (NGI) system. Moreover, the system is linked to Missouri’s AFIS, allowing for cross-state print searches.

“We know crime extends beyond the boundaries of cities, counties and states, so law enforcement agencies must have a reliable way to exchange identity records in order to solve complex crimes. Kansas’s ABIS now meets this challenge,” Mattivi adds.

Initially, the state estimated a cost of approximately $5.5 million. With cost increases, apparently due to schedule delays and the extension of the project manager and independent verification and validation (IV&V) contracts, the project has been paid for with a one-time legislative appropriation. The amount of the appropriation is referred to as $6.8 million in an audit report, but reported at $6.89 million by local NBC affiliate KSHB.

The audit report indicates that the project scope and cost are satisfactory; however, it highlights high-risk ratings for the schedule and quality. Initially, the ABIS project was scheduled to go live on January 25, 2024, but due to multiple delays, it went live on May 1, 2024.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

NextgenID receives IAL-3 certification from Kantara Initiative

The Kantara Initiative has awarded NextgenID the IAL-3 (Identity Assurance Level 3) certification for its IAL-3 identity proofing and supervised…

 

Digital identity to boost security and efficiency in finance across the globe

In an era where digital transformation is reshaping industries, digital identity is emerging as a cornerstone for the financial sector,…

 

Serbia’s surveillance systems are rising amid a democratic deficit: report

From schools and streets to and public companies and parks, Serbia has been building up its CCTV surveillance system, reaching…

 

US police launch drone programs, but no FRT on UAS – yet

Police across the U.S. are putting eyes in the sky, as the adoption of drones for law enforcement emerges as…

 

Fake ID and ATO fraud rising say US firms

Real estate transactions involve significant amounts of money. It’s not surprising that 1 percent of transactions handled by title companies—third…

 

PAD assessment tender issued for Ukraine digital ID

Ukraine is seeking an independent evaluation of the Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) technology for face biometrics used in Diia, the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events