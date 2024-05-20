FB pixel

Florida Police deploy Idemia ABIS for latent fingerprint biometric analysis

| Joel R. McConvey
Idemia Public Security North America has announced the implementation of its automated biometric identification system, Storm ABIS, by forensics examiners in Volusia County, Florida, home to more than 579,000 people.

A press release from Idemia says that Storm ABIS is an industry-first cloud-native ABIS designed by latent print experts for latent print examiners, allowing users to upload, encode, search, and compare latent prints remotely through a web browser using state-of-the-art biometric matching algorithms. It also says that the Volusia Sheriff’s Office is the first law enforcement agency in the U.S. to implement a cloud-native ABIS that can search county, state, and federal databases from a single application, with tools for analysis, comparison, and case management.

“We’re honored to partner with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and help streamline their processes and further their goals to keep their communities safe,” says Casey Mayfield, SVP of justice and public safety for Idemia Public Security North America. “It’s exciting to see the benefits they are already seeing, and to see how they will use the technology to expand their capabilities not only at the local level, but for state and federal cases.”

“The ease of use stands out for us,” says Lindsay Jones, supervisor of Volusia’s latent print unit. “We prepare the images for a case, upload it to Storm ABIS, and then run searches for the case. With its capabilities, we’ve gone from handling 5 cases a week (per examiner) to 8-15 cases per week! We can now also send searches at the local, state, or federal level at the same time within one application.”

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) ELFT testing recently found Idemia’s latent print search algorithms had top results for accuracy, with the lowest false positive identification rate (FPIR) at just under 8 percent and the top rank-1 hit rate at 96.5 percent.

