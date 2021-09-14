Idemia unveils SaaS ABIS to bring fingerprint biometrics to smaller agencies

Idemia has launched the Idemia STORM ABIS, a solution that gives local law enforcement agencies cutting-edge biometric fingerprint-matching technology for identity verification and authentication purposes.

According to a company announcement, the new Software as a Service-based Automatic Biometric Identification System (ABIS) can be used for intuitive, accessible and affordable fingerprint analysis, comparison and documentation. SaaS deployment models can provide a cost-effective way for smaller organizations like local law enforcement agencies to adopt advanced technologies that would otherwise require significant capital investments.

“Idemia has delivered high-performing biometric identification systems hosted in the cloud since 2015. Yet Idemia STORM ABIS is first of its kind as its cloud-native architecture allows dynamic scalability, high availability and system reliability on-demand. Designed from the ground up by fingerprint examiners for examiners, STORM will transform how we deliver automated fingerprint identification capabilities to our law enforcement customers,” said Michael Hash, vice president for justice and public safety at Idemia.

The new solution, the company says, is an intuitive web-based platform that supports local and national searches with tools for analysis, comparison and case management that allows fingerprint biometric examiners to easily complete examinations from wherever. It also enhances collaboration and enables agencies cut down on their cost of training staff.

Idemia says its STORM ABIS platform renders the deployment and delivery process easy with standardized configurations, and allow them to securely and seamlessly use the solution even for all remote work environments. As an SaaS offering, it also provides small law enforcement agencies with feature updates to keep the technology current.

Idemia North America was recently contracted to offer selfie biometrics services for NASA collaborators.

