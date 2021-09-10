Idemia provides selfie biometrics for remote verification of NASA collaborators

NASA is gaining the ability to verify the digital identity of partners and collaborators remotely with selfie biometrics through a contract with Idemia North America.

Idemia has developed a federal Remote Identity Proofing (RIP) solution in compliance with NIST 800-63A Identity Assurance Level (IAL) 2, which requires physical or biometric comparison for identity binding. NASA partners and collaborators can use their Android or iOS mobile devices to enroll their photo ID and biometrics, including liveness detection.

The company is prominent among government credential, identity authentication and verification service providers, as manufacturer of Personal Identity Verification (PIV) cards, a partner on the Department of Defense’s Common Access Card (CAC), and issuer of the majority of state driver’s licenses, according to the announcement.

U.S. DMVs also recently received Idemia’s IdentoGO tablets to provide enrollments for digital IDs remotely.

“Idemia is honored to be supporting NASA in supplying the most secure and advanced verification technology that not only exceeds government standards but also delivers innovative and remote solutions to meet the ever-changing work environment, especially with the substantial increase in flexible and remote work,” shares Idemia North America VP of Federal and Commercial Sales Paul Aronhime.

