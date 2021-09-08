Idemia IdentoGO tablet enables remote digital ID enrollment for DMVs

Agencies to provide ID card and driver's license enrollments remotely

Idemia has deployed its IdentoGO tablets to enable U.S. Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) agencies to provide digital ID enrollments outside the DMV office.

Currently under trial in Kentucky, the digital ID solution has been adapted to provide a familiar experience akin to the typical enrollment process drivers would experience in-office when applying for ID cards and driver’s licenses.

To this end, the tablet can capture applicant photos, signatures, and fingerprint biometrics, as well as conduct surveys, and capture documents for identity verification.

“Idemia has developed expertise in the needs of the DMV over our 60 years of partnership,” explained Idemia Senior Vice President of Civil Identity for North America Matt Thompson.

Now, the company will aid DMVs to deliver their services innovatively, after many of them struggled to serve their customers during the pandemic.

“This first-to-market tablet gives them the ability to make ID and driver license enrollments far more accessible,” Thompson said. “The IdentoGO tablet reportedly builds on Idemia’s ‘DMV Reimagined’ solution while bringing us a step closer to achieving its ‘One DMV Visit for Life’ vision.”

When used remotely, the IdentoGO tablet can also function without an internet connection, allowing examiners to work offline and then upload and merge applicant digital ID records when back online.

“The IdentoGO enrollment tablet is poised to change the way we serve our driver license customers, especially in remote locations,” said Matthew Cole, commissioner, Department of Vehicle Regulation, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

In addition, the solution features a patented Idemia Virtual Backdrop function to provide a background compliant with American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) standards, when a suitable photo backdrop to support images compliant with face biometrics standards is not available.

The results from the initial pilot in Kentucky have reportedly proven successful and beneficial to the Transportation Cabinet and its customers.

“We look forward to expanding our use of the technology statewide to offer ‘pop-up driver licensing’ to better serve Kentuckians in counties without a regional licensing office. It’s a key part of taking driver licensing to the next level in Kentucky,” Cole concluded.

