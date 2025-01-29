FB pixel

Idemia PS launches comprehensive latent fingerprint biometrics cloud software

| Chris Burt
Idemia Public Security North America has introduced software for latent fingerprint biometrics that the company says provides comprehensive capabilities for forensic examiners.

The new STORM LP-X enables examiners to encode latent prints, submit searches, and compare prints against records in state databases and the Next Generation Identification (NGI) system operated by the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division. The cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) system uses the same interface as Idemia’s STORM ABIS, incorporating the principles of the ACE-V (Analysis, Comparison, Evaluation, Verification) forensic examination method and the GYRO (Green, Yellow, Red and Orange System) system for transparent fingerprint biometrics documentation, according to the announcement.

Law enforcement agencies can deploy STORM LP-X as an alternative to the latent print workstation supplied by their state’s ABIS vendor or the Universal Latent Workstation (ULW) software. Advantages listed by Idemia for doing so include drag-and-drop image uploads, accurate auto-encoding, latent print quality maps, analysis documentation, side-by-side comparisons of match candidates and the flexibility to work from either the agency’s office or a crime scene.

“STORM LP-X provides latent print examiners with an efficient, accessible, and innovative solution to search and match latent prints to help identify suspects,” shared Doug Harvey, CTO, Idemia Public Security North America. “This newest product truly exemplifies our mission of unlocking the world and making it safer by providing examiners with innovative, up-to-date, and efficient technology for forensic and criminal investigations, when every second counts.”

Idemia has consistently placed among the top vendors in latent fingerprint matching in NIST’s Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT) program.

The Storm ABIS was deployed by a Florida police department earlier this year to upgrade its analysis of latent fingerprint biometrics.

