Sri Lanka streamlining state digital services with super app

| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the development of a ‘Government Super App‘ to facilitate seamless access to government services through a unified digital platform for its citizens in Sri Lanka.

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eng. Eranga Weeraratne, noted that the existing fragmented system necessitates users to repeatedly enter information on various portals, face multiple authentication processes, and interact with different departments, leading to setbacks and inconvenience. “Still, there are government digital services that citizens don’t understand, and there is no central place for citizens to access them and know proper conformity between institutions.”

He added that with many digital services, despite the citizens being aware of them they don’t know how to manage them. “This is why we launched the Super App, bringing many state digital services into the portal and an app for citizens to easily discover, start using and engage with the government digital services.”

He also said that the Southern Province has officially transitioned to the State Digital Payment System, GovPay, which is an online platform designed to streamline digital transactions for government services.

The system, which has onboarded 53 institutions, allows citizens and businesses to make payments securely and conveniently for various government-related services including taxes, fines, utility bills, educational fees, and other charges, using banks and digital wallets.

The implementation includes payment processing capabilities for these 53 institutions, encompassing the three District Secretariats and all fifty Divisional Secretariats in the province. “Additionally, backend user portals will be available for over two hundred and fifty authorised officers to manage and monitor these payments. The Ministry of Digital Economy will also provide training for these officers,” Weeraratne added.

