Ekemp wins MOSIP compliance for new integrated biometric device

Ekemp’s new series of biometric tablets makes it one of China’s first manufacturers of integrated biometric devices to obtain compliance with MOSIP, according to a news release.

Based in Shenzhen, Ekemp is an Original Equipment Manufacturer and Original Design Manufacturer (OEM/ODM) specializing in digital biometric security identification hardware for elections, law enforcement, corrections, and other sectors in need of digital identity tools. The new line of products certified for MOSIP, called Versat, are portable scanners designed for simple and efficient identity registration and authentication, with durability in mind. The line features Ekemp’s in-house master data management (MDM) system for handling large-scale software updates and device management, making it practical for large-scale decentralized deployments.

Representatives from Ekemp say integration with the MOSIP platform will not only guarantee device security, but open up access to new markets and use cases in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition to MOSIP compliance, Versat devices have nods from Google GMS, CE, RoHS, REACH, IP65 and MIL-STD-810G. The Versat-F line is integrated with patented Light Emitting Sensor (LES) fingerprint scanning from Integrated Biometrics, certified by the FBI to consistently capture high quality fingerprint images in a variety of environments, including direct sunlight.

Leo Yang, technical director at Ekemp, says development of the Versat line took two years, involving “extensive research and understanding of user pain points, iterations of prototypes over several versions, rigorous testing by the Ekemp team and partners, and simulation of various use environments to ensure optimal functionality and enhance technical details.”

Incubated at IIIT-Bangalore as a global digital public good, MOSIP, the Modular Open Source Identity Platform, aims to provide adaptable, vendor-neutral software to non-proprietary digital ID ecosystem initiatives around the world. To date, it has been used to issue more than 100 million digital and civil identities in partner countries.

Article Topics

biometrics | certification | EKEMP | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform)