Telpo earns MOSIP certification for its S8F biometric enrollment device

| Ayang Macdonald
Telpo says it has received a MOSIP certification for the S8F multi-biometric ID enrollment tablet.

In an announcement, the Chinese biometric ODM and Terminals supplier said the feat highlights the device’s ability to meet the highest standards for security, interoperability, and scalability when deployed for citizen registration programs.

According to Telpo, the tablet was designed to meet the “rigorous standards” of MOSIP and meant for government and enterprise applications already in use in Ethiopia, India and Kenya where inclusive digital ID programs are being implemented.

Biometric devices certified by MOSIP meet technical and compliance standards for interoperability within MOSIP-based digital identity systems, and must adhere to certain biometric data specifications, encryption protocols, and security requirements to ensure trustworthy ID verification.

The S8F device has the ability to maintain high performance during identity enrollment and verification in different challenging situations and the new certification makes it “an ideal choice for national ID programs, voter registration, population censuses, and KYC compliance initiatives.”

Key features of the device, Telpo says, include multi-factor biometric enrollment and verification, contact and contactless ID card reading, IP65 rating protection, comprehensive biometric registration kit, an 8-inch capacity touch screen, smooth connectivity and a long-lasting battery.

The SF8 is built on an android platform and can also facilitate easy integration and development thanks to an SDK package which empowers clients to build and deploy custom applications efficiently.

With the MOSIP certification, S8F tablet stands the chance of addressing the needs of emerging markets where the “demand for secure, inclusive, and scalable digital identity systems is rapidly growing” as countries seek solutions which can enable them meet their inclusive governance, financial inclusion, and national development goals.

Beyond government identity programs and the financial sector which is considered the mother of all digital ID use cases, the Telpo device can also be deployed for humanitarian aid projects by international NGOs and organizations to enroll refugees, deliver aid, and eliminate duplicate benefits in high-pressure instances.

The company notes that its MOSIP certification achievement for the S8F underscores its “commitment to innovation, quality, and interoperability,” thanks in large part to its “comprehensive service capabilities, including customizable hardware, SDK support, and dedicated technical assistance” which ensure that clients receive end-to-end solutions tailored to their needs.

Telpo had the S8F biometric tablet on display at the ID4Africa 2025 AGM where a record number of exhibitors showcased innovative digital ID and biometrics solutions.

