MOSIP-based legal, digital ID enrollments hit 100M milestone

The Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) has achieved a new landmark in its efforts to support non-proprietary digital ID ecosystem initiatives around the world as the Indian firm says more than 100 million digital and civil identities based on its open-source software have now been issued in all partner countries.

From 2018 when the platform launched, to now, MOSIP says it has been relentless in all-out efforts to offer counties the opportunity to “customize, scale, and own core components of their digital public infrastructure” one of which is digital ID.

The number of countries joining MOSIP’s ecosystem of partners has been expanding and as open-source digital ID projects keep cropping up.

The platform is at various stages of adoption and implementation in 11 countries in Africa and Asia.

MOSIP says this milestone would not have been reached without the active accompaniment of implementing countries, technology developers and research institutions which have over the years “worked tirelessly to design, test and implement MOSIP-based systems with us.”

“The trust that countries have placed in MOSIP has been pivotal to its success. It is a source of great pride that country governments have chosen to trust a university-based project for the development of technologies at this scale, and we continue to work to prove that they put their faith in the right team,” Arun Gurumurthy, MOSIP head of strategy and resourcing, said in a press release.

On this milestone, MOSIP says it celebrates not only the small team of dedicated individuals that started the project five years ago, but also the sustained efforts to “to build a collaborative ecosystem that can cater to our ever-evolving global landscapes.”

Throughout this period, the MOSIP team believes it has been a moment for learning and improving on the products and services offered to a growing clientele.

MOSIP says with a much larger team than when they took off, their prospects are spare no efforts in making sure that “no individual will be left behind on the journey towards global digital transformation” in the future.

In a recent webinar, MOSIP gave details about the work it’s leading with its ecosystem partners on the development of a biometric device certification framework.

