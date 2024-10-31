Aratek, Ekemp biometric scanners declared MOSIP-compliant, added to marketplace

Two new biometric scanners have been found compliant with MOSIP’s Secure Biometric Interface (SBI) specifications and placed in the open-source foundational identity organization’s marketplace for global customers.

Aratek has secured MOSIP compliance for its Marshall 8 Plus biometric enrollment tablet.

The Taiwanese company says the MOSIP compliance indicates the device’s capabilities meet “global standards for secure and reliable identity registration.”

The Marshall 8 Plus is equipped with Aratek’s A910 FBI-certified FAP 60 fingerprint biometrics scanner, for capturing ten fingerprints. It also includes facial and iris scanning for applications such as national ID programs, border control, law enforcement, voter registration, and finance.

“Securing MOSIP compliance for the Marshall 8 Plus strengthens Aratek’s position as a key provider of advanced digital identity registration devices,” Samuel Wu, VP for Aratek’s international business development, said.

MOSIP compliance for the Marshall 8 Plus means stringent global standards for interoperability are met, and the device can integrate with various identity management systems.

With this, Aratek joins a growing list of MOSIP-compliant devices, forming an ecosystem that addresses increasing demand for stronger ID enrollment solutions.

Identity terminal manufacturer Ekemp has also gained MOSIP compliance for one of its devices. The Shenzhen-based company’s EM62 Secure Fingerprint Scanner, which has an active thermal fingerprint sensor, is MOSIP compliant and includes PCI 6.0 in order to meet higher security standards, such as those for national ID authentication.

The Ekemp EM62 Active Thermal Fingerprint Sensor is being positioned by the company for voter ID verification, responding to challenges such as voter fraud in India, in addition to banking and financial transactions, and of course ID verification.

To help device makers meet MOSIP compliance, MOSIP has the Compliance Tool Kit (CTK). The CTK is an online portal that MOSIP partners can use to test the compliance of their product as per the specifications published by MOSIP. For example, CTK supports testing of compliance with SBI specs for devices, and software specifications for SDKs and ABIS.

In other recent news, a MOSIP hackathon has invited innovative applications for foundational ID systems. The company is providing a mentorship program for its MOSIP Create initiative, while its Decode 2024 hackathon is running through November 30. The full story can be read here.

Aratek | biometrics | EKEMP | fingerprint scanners | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform)