FB pixel

MOSIP hackathon invites innovative applications for foundational ID systems

Mentorship initiative serves as skills showcase for students, startups
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  In Depth
MOSIP hackathon invites innovative applications for foundational ID systems
 

MOSIP delved into the details of its two hackathon programs – Create and Decode — to foster continued innovation in digital identity as a vehicle for achieving social goals in a pair of webinars.

MOSIP Create is intended as a mentorship program, in addition to a competition. The organization has set four goals for the project, based on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs). The organization invites entrants to develop or integrate secure digital KYC for global identity infrastructure under its “eKYC for Inclusive Identity Verification” theme. It asks about ways to leverage digital identity to expand access to financial services under a “Financial Inclusion” theme, how to improve social services or benefits through digital identity under an “Emergency Relief Systems Enhancement” theme, and innovation around credentialing for MOSIP or other digital identity systems under the theme “Credential Facilitation for Empowerment.”

Bank account ownership among Indians, in MOSIP’s own back yard, more than doubled within a decade of the introduction of digital identity, according to a Gates Foundation article published last year, demonstrating the potential of the technology to spark progress in socio-economic development. MOSIP also explored this potential in a recent webinar organized by the Inter-American Development Bank and the Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure.

The top submissions will be given an opportunity to showcase their innovation to an audience of decision-makers from an estimated 30 governments at MOSIP Connect 2025 and to display their solution in MOSIP’s Experience Center and Marketplace. They will also have the chance to collaborate with international organizations and countries from around the world.

The deadline to register and submit ideas is November 3, 2024. The program is already over 900 registrations. The solution submission period then opens on November 5, and closes on November 30.

MOSIP held a webinar on Friday to introduce its Create program and answer questions about the program from the community.

Meanwhile, the organization’s Decode 2024 hackathon launched on World Identity Day in September with a $10,000 prize pool.

MOSIP also posted a pair of webinars providing details on its Decode program to YouTube on Friday.

The solution-building phase is on now, with registration and submissions running through November 30. Over 170 participants have registered so far.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

The healthcare sector is leaking data; biometrics could help plug the holes

While it is true that reporting on biometrics often revolves around costly fraud cases or massive data breaches, part of…

 

Language of biometrics is unfamiliar to most, even as tech becomes ubiquitous

If you read Biometric Update, chances are you understand some of the ins and outs of biometrics and digital identity…

 

Panama introduces digital ID and wallet for permanent residents

Panama has introduced a digital identity system for both Panamanians and permanent residents. Decree 43 aims to secure online access…

 

Digital ID wallet maker Lissi announces spinoff

German digital ID wallet maker Lissi is spinning off as an independent startup. Led by Helge Michael, Sebastian Bickerle and…

 

European Commission issues call for tenders for age verification solution

The European Commission, DG CNECT – Communications Networks, Content and Technology, has released a call for tenders for the “Development,…

 

DHS seeks info on upgrading to cloud biometrics for national security database

The long and winding path to an upgraded biometric data management system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events