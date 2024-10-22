MOSIP hackathon invites innovative applications for foundational ID systems

MOSIP delved into the details of its two hackathon programs – Create and Decode — to foster continued innovation in digital identity as a vehicle for achieving social goals in a pair of webinars.

MOSIP Create is intended as a mentorship program, in addition to a competition. The organization has set four goals for the project, based on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs). The organization invites entrants to develop or integrate secure digital KYC for global identity infrastructure under its “eKYC for Inclusive Identity Verification” theme. It asks about ways to leverage digital identity to expand access to financial services under a “Financial Inclusion” theme, how to improve social services or benefits through digital identity under an “Emergency Relief Systems Enhancement” theme, and innovation around credentialing for MOSIP or other digital identity systems under the theme “Credential Facilitation for Empowerment.”

Bank account ownership among Indians, in MOSIP’s own back yard, more than doubled within a decade of the introduction of digital identity, according to a Gates Foundation article published last year, demonstrating the potential of the technology to spark progress in socio-economic development. MOSIP also explored this potential in a recent webinar organized by the Inter-American Development Bank and the Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure.

The top submissions will be given an opportunity to showcase their innovation to an audience of decision-makers from an estimated 30 governments at MOSIP Connect 2025 and to display their solution in MOSIP’s Experience Center and Marketplace. They will also have the chance to collaborate with international organizations and countries from around the world.

The deadline to register and submit ideas is November 3, 2024. The program is already over 900 registrations. The solution submission period then opens on November 5, and closes on November 30.

MOSIP held a webinar on Friday to introduce its Create program and answer questions about the program from the community.

Meanwhile, the organization’s Decode 2024 hackathon launched on World Identity Day in September with a $10,000 prize pool.

MOSIP also posted a pair of webinars providing details on its Decode program to YouTube on Friday.

The solution-building phase is on now, with registration and submissions running through November 30. Over 170 participants have registered so far.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | identity management | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | research and development