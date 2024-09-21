MOSIP takes on identity management challenges with hackathon, uni partnership

The Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) is a week into its “MOSIP Decode 2024,” a virtual hackathon designed to engage developers, technologists, and innovators from around the globe. The event, which coincides with World Identity Day, aims to harness the collective creativity of participants to address challenges in identity management and digital solutions.

The hackathon which commenced September 13, and ends November 30, 2024, encourages teams to collaborate on projects that leverage the MOSIP framework, a system that facilitates the management of digital identities. Participants will have the opportunity to work on real-world problems, develop prototypes, and potentially influence the future of identity systems worldwide.

According to a recent LinkedIn post, the MOSIP Decode 2024 initiative is not only about coding but also about fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders, including governments, NGOs, and the tech community. Additionally, participants stand a chance to win from a prize pool of $10,000.

The hackathon will focus on several themes, including privacy protection, user empowerment, and the integration of emerging technologies. Teams will be encouraged to use tools that prioritize security and accessibility.

Participants can register for the hackathon through the MOSIP Decode website. The event promises to be a dynamic space for knowledge sharing, networking, and skill enhancement, with prizes awarded to top teams for their outstanding contributions.

As the world embraces digital transformation, initiatives like MOSIP Decode 2024 are vital in shaping the future of identity solutions, addressing challenges, and paving the way for a secure and inclusive digital landscape.

New initiative launched at the 3rd Philippine identity summit

In line with World Identity Day, MOSIP additionally launched a new initiative in collaboration with the University of the Philippines Diliman and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), at the 3rd Philippine Identity summit in Manila.

A spokesperson at MOSIP tells Biometric Update that the partnership with the University of the Philippines will entail joint work on research questions, and an establishment of training infrastructure for government staff,as well as for the commercial ecosystem within the Philippines. This includes a physical lab, which will anchor all the programs.

This initiative aims to enhance local capacity and leverage digital transformation technologies within the framework of the national ID system in the Philippines. The program will also focus on education, featuring training sessions for university students and various organizations, research and development initiatives to create digital use cases, and projects designed to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure.

Article Topics

digital public infrastructure | identity management | International Identity Day | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | open source | Philippines | Philippines Statistics Authority