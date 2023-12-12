MOSIP hackathon offers cash prize, exposure for ID verification, WebAuthn upgrades

MOSIP, the Modular Open Source Identity Platform, is holding a virtual hackathon to develop code that can address the remaining challenges for national digital identity infrastructure.

The Decode 2023 event has a $12,000 prize pool, and gives the winners an opportunity to showcase their work with MOSIP’s extensive global community of commercial, government and research partners.

There are three problem statements provided by MOSIP for participants to address.

The first and third topics on the list are enhancements to MOSIP’s e-Signet identity verification tool, which was unveiled early in 2023. The TOPT for e-Signet challenge is to create a time-based one-time password (TOTP) for the identity provider module, in order to increase security, allow users to authenticate with “third party authenticators such as Google Authenticator which support IETF RFC 6238.”

The third topic is “web authentication as an auth factor in e-Signet.” This challenge asks hackathon participants to implement WebAuthn within e-Signet so that “strong, attested, scoped public key-based credentials” can be created and used, increasing the security of stored keys.

The other topic, a “demographic deduplication engine,” challenges participants to create a solution for evaluating available mechanisms for fuzzy text matching. Developers are asked to implement one or two of the available alternatives for English and either French or Arabic, to demonstrate the methods effectiveness with different languages.

MOSIP offers both biometric and demographic deduplication.

Registration closes at the end of December 14, and the hackathon will run from December 15, 2023 to February 5, 2024.

