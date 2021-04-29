Philippines opens online digital ID registration for national system

PhilSys praised by National Statistician

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) in the Philippines said it will open registration for the country’s new national digital ID system starting tomorrow, GMA News reports.

Making the announcement on GTV’s Balitanghali, NEDA Secretary Karl Chua said the online system will be live starting April 30, ready to collect citizens’ demographic data.

In addition to providing this information remotely, applicants will also have to visit one of the country’s registration centers to enroll their biometric data and open a bank account.

According to Chua, the new national digital ID system will help the distribution of financial support during the pandemic, as well as fast-track the COVID-19 vaccination program.

The system collects a variety of information from individuals, including Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Act number, name, face, fingerprint and iris biometrics, sex, date of birth, blood type, and address.

National Statistician highlights PhilSys’ benefits

National Statistician Dennis S. Mapa recently released a statement highlighting the benefits of the upcoming PhilSys.

“[It] aims to promote a central digital identification system in the country that will be the way to a digital economy,” Mapa explained.

This vision would be supported by the fact that, according to the statistician, physical requirements like documents or cash are no longer needed in the increasingly digital economy.

After collecting biometrics from citizens and legally-residing aliens, the Philippine Identification System will issue them a digital ID and a PhilSys Card Number (PCN).

The PCN will be considered a valid proof of identity, and according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), more than 28 million Filipinos have already passed through Step 1 of PhilSys registration as of March 31, 2021.

PhilSys was signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018 with the goal of establishing a single national ID system for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

