MOSIP explores impact of digital identity on economy, financial inclusion

Countries implementing digital identity with the help of the right platform can realize significant real-world benefits without building their own system from scratch, evangelists told attendees of an online event this week.

A webinar organized by the open source initiative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI) examines the impact of MOSIP (Modular Open-Source Identity Platform) on economic growth, financial inclusion and public services.

MOSIP’s design allows countries to avoid vendor lock-in and ensures interoperability, making it a highly scalable and adaptable solution. The platform supports both online and offline modes, crucial for reaching underserved populations in remote areas.

MOSIP has been adopted by countries like the Philippines, which has successfully registered millions of citizens, even during the pandemic. The platform’s modularity allows nations to customize and configure it to meet their specific needs without requiring extensive technical expertise.

The flexibility of MOSIP is a key factor in its growing adoption. The platform supports offline registration, which is particularly beneficial in remote regions. The Philippines, for example, has leveraged this capability across its 7,600 islands, enabling greater inclusion in areas where internet access is limited, experts discussed in the webinar. Additionally, MOSIP offers multiple modes of authentication, including support for various biometric modalities and offline capabilities, which have proven to help in regions with limited connectivity.

MOSIP’s impact extends to financial inclusion via digital identity. The platform’s integration with open-source systems like OpenG2P (Government-to-Person) allows for rapid and scalable implementation, crucial for countries looking to enhance financial services through digital public infrastructure (DPI). This has been particularly relevant in Latin American countries, where the integration of civil registry data into MOSIP is facilitating broader digital ID adoption and seamless service delivery.

Digital identity systems and their applications worldwide

Brazil and Peru were also highlighted during the webinar as case studies of successful digital identity implementation. They represent Latin America’s early adopters of MOSIP.

Brazil, with its digital society, has integrated over 150 million users into its digital government platform, offering more than 4,000 public services. The country’s recent focus on creating a unified national identity system aims to reduce identity fraud and boost economic growth. In Peru, the introduction of the ID Peru platform has reduced fraud and enhanced digital transactions’ security, demonstrating the effectiveness of biometric authentication in preventing identity theft.

Webinar host Julia Dias highlighted the importance of digital identity systems, citing India’s Aadhaar project, which is approaching 1.4 billion IDs issued.

Pramod Varma, the chief architect of Aadhaar, India’s digital identification program, provided an overview of global digital identity use cases. He shared insights from India’s Aadhaar project, which successfully enrolled over a billion people in just five and a half years, highlighting the project’s minimalistic approach and its significant impact on financial inclusion and service delivery. The general consensus is that India’s approach demonstrates how digital identities can reduce costs for businesses and government operations, fostering innovation and compliance.

Varma emphasized the importance of viewing identity as an economic asset, allowing the Aadhaar system to scale efficiently and inclusively. He also discussed how the project leveraged a small team and a vast ecosystem of private and public partners to achieve this scale, transforming identity into a foundational infrastructure for other innovations.

The webinar emphasized that digital identity isn’t limited to India. Countries across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa are increasingly adopting similar systems. Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, and Bangladesh have made strides, showcasing a global trend towards DPI. These systems form the backbone of modern economies, with the aim of enabling a range of services that depend on reliable identity verification.

Secure digital transactions

Arturo Muente Kunigami, modernization of the state lead specialist at IDB, emphasized the need for robust digital identity systems to ensure online transactions’ security. He underscored the importance of secure registration processes, which are crucial for maintaining the integrity of digital identities. Muente Kunigami also pointed out that while many countries have reliable national ID systems, few have fully integrated digital identification services, highlighting the need for broader adoption and usage.

A key takeaway was that countries do not need to build identity systems from scratch. Instead, existing physical identity systems can be converted into digital formats, layering digital IDs and authentication services on top. This approach allows for scalable deployment without overhauling entire systems.

The webinar concluded with a call to action in that for digital identity systems to be effective, they must be widely used and trusted.

