MOSIP signs Peru agreement, commits to inclusive digital ID pursuits in LATAM

The Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) hopes to make stronger headway into Latin America following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Peru for a digital ID pilot.

The President of MOSIP, Prof S. Rajagopalan, and officials of Peru’s National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (RENIEC), penned the MoU last month for a collaboration that will assist the country build a “safe, inclusive, and empowering digital ID,” per a news release.

The platform says it is committed to implementing the most effective methods and technology to ensure the success of the ID programmes it has initiated in this region which is characterized by diverse landscape and unique challenges.

The agreement specifies that the pilot will see between 500-1,000 ID registrations, leveraging existing infrastructure and collaborating with local experts to examine the suitability of MOSIP technology for digital public infrastructure in Peru, and it will pave the way for a possible nationwide rollout.

Commenting on the partnership, Head of RENIEC, Dr. Carmen Velarde Koechlin, says: “The joint work that we have been carrying out between RENIEC and MOSIP will contribute to the optimization of the information management of the identification process of all citizens and to continue investing in the protection of their personal data. Thank you very much for this great contribution for Peru and for all Peruvians.”

MOSIP’s President, for his part, notes that the MOU “is the start of what we hope will be a long-lasting and fruitful journey in Peru, and eventually in other parts of Latin America. The vote of confidence from the government of Peru in the MOSIP project is a testament to MOSIP’s commitment towards supporting countries in advancing digital identity solutions as critical Digital Public Infrastructure.”

“Together, we look forward to enriching our collective understanding of the digital identity space and contributing to the progressive evolution of digital technology in Peru and beyond.”

The implementation of the pilot, according to the partners, will not only be conducted in compliance with data ownership and privacy, standards but also in line with the country’s laws and digital ID international best practices.

Peru is among 17 countries that have MoUs with MOSIP for different digital ID programs.

As MOSIP’s ecosystem of partners grows, it says it remains “optimistic about a future characterised by widespread adoption and implementation of foundational ID systems that benefit the entire populace.”

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | Latin America | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | Peru | pilot project | RENIEC