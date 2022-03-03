MOSIP, OpenG2P partner on digital ID solution for smooth service delivery

Open-source digital ID provider MOSIP and digital public goods organization OpenG2P say they are bringing together their solutions in the form of a platform that will enable the governments of Sierra Leone and elsewhere, businesses and institutions to deliver services and social assistance to users more rapidly, effectively, and responsibly. The platform is based on digital ID and a Government-to-Person (G2P) ecosystem.

According to a statement announcing the partnership, OpenG2P which is co-founded by the Government of Sierra Leone and two other entities, and powered by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), will together with MOSIP and its open-source digital solutions, help bring more benefits to users.

Commenting on the partnership, the Chief Innovation Officer of the Government of Sierra Leone and Co-founder of the Digital Public Goods Alliance David Sengeh said: “The Government of Sierra Leone is enthusiastic for the opportunities that lie ahead through this collaboration. We are thrilled that a framework built by our local innovators and utilized in the successful Ebola payments program for health workers in 2015 is now taking a life of its own after advanced development to support COVID-19 and other development-related activities here in Sierra Leone.”

According to the announcement, MOSIP will help link OpenG2P’s digital public goods technology stack with its open-source digital identity management technology. MOSIP will also support the development of OpenG2P’s technical roadmap, governance and reference implementations.

MOSIP says its objective is to set up effective G2P frameworks that will work smoothly with its identity platform.

Robert Opp, chief digital officer at UNDP said the partnership means the partners will “embed digital identity and government-to-person payment systems within broader digital public infrastructures to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of payments to people” in a way that prioritizes respect for human rights and privacy.

The President of MOSIP Professor S Rajagopalan, noted that the deal furthers their primary aim which is to ensure identity for all: “Implementers of digital identity systems are driven by the motivation to seamlessly deliver services to the end users. We admire OpenG2P community’s vision for a digital public good digitizing large scale cash transfers. Governments, being the largest providers of services to individuals, need effective solutions and tools at their disposal for management of their programs. We hope that with this collaboration, we can together enhance the pathways for service delivery, through an effective G2P technology infrastructure.”

MOSIP recently announced a partnership with Ethiopia to help expand the country’s foundational digital ID pursuits.

