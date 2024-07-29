FB pixel

India reports 1.38B Aadhaar numbers generated

13.88 billion transactions via UPI in June 2024 as DPI expands
| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services  |  ID for All
India reports 1.38B Aadhaar numbers generated
 

India’s minister of state for electronic and information technology, Shri Jitin Prasada, says that to date, 1.38 billion Aadhaar numbers have been generated. Aadhaar is a digital identity program that provides biometric and demographic-based digital identity for authentication.

Prasada also revealed that in June 2024, more than 13.88 billion financial transactions were conducted via digital payment platform Unified Payment Interface (UPI). By being technology and device agnostic, UPI has contributed to financial inclusion, with the aim of making digital payments accessible to a vast population, the government notes in a press release.

Additionally, India’s digital issuance and verification platform, DigiLocker has facilitated more than 300 million users and made available 6.75 billion issued documents so far.

The Government of India has implemented several measures to expand the reach of Indian digital public infrastructure (DPI) both nationally and internationally, including the launch of India Stack Global and the Global DPI repository.

India has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to share digital software with ten countries, including Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago, Tanzania, Kenya, Cuba, and Colombia.

In fact, last year, India was negotiating with Kenya, Mozambique, and Namibia to assist these African nations in developing digital payment systems akin to its Universal UPI platform.

India recently unveiled its commitment to integrating AI into its DPI across various domains, in a bid to enhance accessibility and efficiency, and inclusivity.

The recent report from India’s G20 Task Force on DPI highlights how by effectively utilizing emerging technologies like AI, the impact of DPI can be enhanced. For example, improved cybersecurity measures within DPI through the implementation of AI.

In addition to this, ISACA’s State of Digital Trust 2024 revealed that 90 percent of respondents in India consider digital trust important, and 89 percent believe its importance will grow over the next five years.

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023 and the forthcoming Digital India Act (DIA) are positive steps toward preparing India’s digital ecosystem for the future, according to CEO Insights Asia.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Login.gov deployment at US tax agency still on rocky ground

For more than a year between December 2022 and March 2023, the Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of more than 57,000…

 

Vietnam’s digital identity transformation taking shape

Digital transformation is progressing in Vietnam as the country’s government pursues “Project 06” to modernize its economy and public services….

 

Hammersmith and Fulham builds on largest CCTV network per person in UK

An update filed with the Social Inclusion and Community Safety PAC by the West London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham…

 

Digital commerce and e-signature agreement a boon for itsme, Nitro, Videosign

Digital signature providers Nitro Software and Videosign, along with digital ID platform itsme, are poised to benefit from the new…

 

Uganda to issue alien ID cards with new enrollment software

The Executive Director of the National Identification and Registration Authority of Uganda (NIRA), Rosemary Kisembo, says the enrollment of aliens…

 

Thales wins Sri Lanka’s biometric passport contract, Dominican taking bids

Thales and local partner Just in Time Technologies (JITT) have been awarded the contract to supply Sri Lanka’s biometric passports,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS