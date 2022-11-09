Digital India Act could begin tightening of country’s data privacy regulation – reports

There is a high degree of optimism in reports out of India as legislators work to finalize the proposed Digital India Act.

The act, which would replace the IT Act passed in 2000, is expected early next year. The central government wants a framework for the next decade’s digital regulation and growth.

At the same time, lawmakers are working on a bill governing personal data protection. An earlier version of the bill was withdrawn in August. The new proposal is expected to include digital privacy laws.

Reporting by The Economic Times, indicates that significant progress has been made, although no other details are offered. Some feel that a “new India” could result from the Digital India Act.

Speculation on the details of the Act reported separately by The Economic Times includes suggestions that it will strengthen privacy and data localization regulations. App users may be granted greater control over permissions relating to personal data storage and use.

A good deal of focus by political leaders is on getting input on the new bill from sectors including consumers, businesses, lawyers and judges.

The central government is looking to data privacy-related legislation globally, including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation and laws enacted in Australia.

